DONALD FOLLOWAY JR., 63, of Kenova, W.Va., passed away Saturday, September 5, 2020, in Cabell Huntington Hospital, Huntington, W.Va. He was born December 3, 1956, at Huntington, a son of the late Donald and Joyce Crockett Followay. Donald worked for James Crockett Construction. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one brother, Steve Followay. Donald is survived by one daughter, Melissa Blair (Christopher) of Kenova; three sons, Donald Followay III, Eddie Followay and George Followay, all of Kenova; five sisters, Debra Dingess (Sam), Alpha Jackson “Sis” (Joe), all of Wayne, Pam Berry of Genoa, Lisa Jackson (Russell) of Proctorville, Ohio, and Letha Collins of Huntington; five brothers, Terry Allen Followay of Huntington, Cam Followay (Lesa), Sherman Followay of Fort Gay, Ronnie Followay of Genoa and Clinton Followay of Chesapeake, Ohio; nineteen grandchildren, including twelve very special grandchildren, Alexis, Andy, Isaiah, Heather, Kate, Caleb, Jayden, Brooklyn, Hayden, Brayden, Bryson and Andrew. Funeral services will be conducted 2 p.m. Friday, September 11, 2020, at Morris Funeral Home Chapel, Wayne. 

