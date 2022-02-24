DONALD FORD LAYNE, 87, of Ona, widower of Clara Bush Layne, died Feb. 22 at home. Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Feb. 26 at Lawrence Chapel Church. Burial will follow in the Templeton Cemetery, Glenwood. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be sent to Lawrence Chapel Church, 1363 Jenkins Creek Road, Glenwood, WV 25520. Wallace Funeral Home, Milton, is assisting the family with arrangements. www.timeformemory.com/wallace.

