Donald Gene Sprague

DONALD "Don" "Whitey" GENE SPRAGUE, 59, of Huntington, W.Va., passed away Wednesday, January 4, 2023, in St. Mary's Medical Center. Funeral service will be conducted at 6 p.m. Monday, January 9, 2023 at Chapman's Mortuary, Huntington, with Pastor Josh Perry officiating. Don was born September 7, 1963 in Siloam Springs, Ark., a son of the late Eugene "Gene" and Betty June (Brown) Sprague. He was a former retail manager. In addition to his parents, Don was also preceded in death by his brother, George Albert Sprague. Survivors include his wife, Alice Jean (Baker) Sprague; sons, Beau Sprague (Alexandria), Kaleb Moon, and Cael Sprague; daughters, Shannon Fuller, Victoria Sprague, and Taylor Sprague; grandchildren: Sage Miller, Skye Fuller, Oliver, Emmett, Gavin, and Jonas Sprague; brother, Guy Sprague (Tammy); nephews, Brandon Sprague (Patricia), and Parker Sprague (Lisa); nieces, Jordan Horger (Taylor) and Madalyn Donahue (Josh); great nieces, Phoebe and Ella; great nephews, George and Callan; and many many friends. Don loved golf and was an avid golfer throughout most of his life...high school, college, and much to his nephews' dismay, Don continued to play right up until he was no longer able. But as much as he loved golfing, he loved his family more. He was a vital part of his community, extending his friendship and caring to all those around him. He will be greatly missed by all that knew him. Friends may call from 5 to 6 p.m. on Monday, January 9, 2023, at Chapman's Mortuary. Online condolences may be sent to the family at chapmans-mortuary.com.

