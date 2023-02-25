DONALD JAY PERRY, 85 of Huntington, W.Va., went to be with the Lord Wednesday, February 22, 2023, at Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. Funeral services will be conducted 11 a.m. Sunday, February 26, 2023, at Morris Funeral Home Chapel by Elders Charlie Paulsen, Wornie Meeks and Brother Jackie Nelson. Burial will follow in John Perry Cemetery, Genoa, W.Va. He was born January 11, 1938, in Dunlow, W.Va., a son of the late Curtis and Era Mantz Perry. Don was a retired conductor for CSX and was a member of the Prichard United Baptist Church. Also preceding him in death was his loving wife of 64 years, Barbara Nelson Perry and two brothers, Kim Curtis Perry and Herman Perry. Survivors include a daughter, Angela Robertson and husband Keith of Huntington; two sons, Larry D. Perry and wife Sandi of Kenova, W.Va., Gary Perry and wife Wendy of Huntington, W.Va.; four sisters, Irna Leah Perry, Alta Pearl Lycans, both of Genoa, W.Va., Geraldine Trogdon and Mary "Kat" Williamson, both of Wayne, W.Va.; four brothers, his twin, Hobert Ray Perry of Huntington, W.Va., Raymond "Bob" Perry of Huntington, W.Va., Claude Perry and Lowell Perry, both of Genoa, W.Va.; a sister-in-law, Sandy Perry; seven grandchildren, Caleb Perry, Jonathan Perry, Jerrod Robertson, Megan McMackin-Perry, Ethan Perry, Luke Perry and Isaac Perry; seven great-grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews and other family. Visitation will be from 6 to 9 p.m. Saturday, February 25, 2023, at Morris Funeral Home, Wayne, W.Va.
