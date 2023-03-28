DONALD JOSEPH BALL JR., 33 of Huntington, husband of Heidi Janell Rose, died March 24. He was a laborer. Funeral service will be at noon March 29 at Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin, W.Va. Burial following in Rome Cemetery, Proctorville, Ohio. Visitation will be one hour before service at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations to the funeral home to help with final expenses are suggested.
Tags
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Recommended for you
Search Past Obituaries
Submit An Obituary
We accept obituaries only from the funeral home in charge. For information on submitting an obituary, please contact The Herald-Dispatch by phone at 304-526-2793 or email at hdobits@hdmediallc.com. Obituaries for The Herald-Dispatch must be received by 4 p.m. to appear in the next day’s publication. Obituaries for the Wayne County News, which publishes on Wednesday, must be received by 1 p.m. Tuesday.
Click Today's Obituaries to view all of the listings.
Most Popular
Articles
- Bus driver who left students at McDonald's no longer employed with Cabell County Schools
- Huntington bridge to close starting Monday
- Stepping Stones celebrates tiny home village
- Feds, local law enforcement conduct 'largest seizure of methamphetamine in WV history'
- Bridge painting project postponed
- Stephen Christian Carson
- New River Gorge's no-fee campgrounds a rarity among national parks
- Cabell County area enjoys bustling retail scene
- Chuck Landon: Will Stephens be MU's new coach?
- All-Tri-State girls team features overwhelming talent
Collections
- Photos: Kane Brown, Dustin Lynch and Locash perform at Mountain Health Arena
- Photos: Stepping Stones Inc. conducts ribbon-cutting for tiny home village
- Photos: Marshall University conducts 2023 HerdCon
- Photos: Cabell Midland vs. Hurricane, baseball
- Photos: Marshall University kicks off high school tour
- Photos: Cabell Midland vs. Ashland, baseball
- Photos: Huntington Fire Department Awards Ceremony
- Photos: Marshall Football Pro Day
- Photos: Marshall softball team defeats Southern Miss
- Photos: "Art for All" event in Ironton