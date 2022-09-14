Donald Keith Sheppard
DONALD KEITH SHEPPARD, 70, of Milton, W.Va., went home to be with the Lord on Monday, September 12, 2022. He was born November 2, 1951, in Cabell County, W.Va., a son of the late, William and Opal Harshbarger Sheppard. He was a member of Cooper Independent Church. He is survived by his loving wife, Robin Shull Sheppard; three sons, John Sheppard (Stephanie), David Sheppard (Christina) and Donald Sheppard (Jean); two brothers, Willy Sheppard (Mary) and Randy Sheppard (Shirley); five grandchildren, Abby, Lexi, Dekota, Max and Kylie; one niece, Tina Fields and two nephews, Gary Sheppard and Timmy Sheppard. Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Friday, September 16, 2022, at Wallace Funeral Home, Milton with Pastor Terry Call and Pastor Tracy Call officiating. Burial will be private in Forest Memorial Park, Milton. Friends may visit from 1 to 2 p.m. Friday at the funeral home. Online condolences may be sent to www.timeformemory.com/wallace.

