DONALD LEE BRAGG, 77-years-old, of Milton, W.Va., went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, July 31, 2022, at his residence. He was the oldest child of Ray E. "Sam" Bragg and Havannah Kirtley Bragg. Donald was raised from the age of six until he was an adult by his grandparents, William and Florence Keenan Kirtley. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his daughter, Deanna Dawn Bragg McNeely and a brother, Charles David "Buster" Bragg. He is survived by his loving and devoted wife of 55 years, Dinah Jarrell Bragg; a brother, Roy Daniel (Dottie) Bragg; and sisters Eloise Hatfield and Joyce Fulks, all of Milton; a son-in-law, Mark McNeely and granddaughter, Angel Dawn McNeely of Milton; his cat, Rosie; and special friends Jack and Nadine Hobbs of Huntington, W.Va., and also Rick Dillon and Greta Rowe of West Hamlin, W.Va. Donald retired from Steel of West Virginia where he worked in the finishing department. He couldn't wait until spring every year to work in his garden, raising vegetables that he would load up and take to family and friends down the road. Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Wednesday, August 3, 2022, at the Wallace Funeral Home, Milton, with Pastor Chris Venoy officiating. Burial will be in Forest Memorial Park, Milton. Visitation will be from 7 to 9 p.m. Tuesday at the Wallace Funeral Home, Milton. The family would like to give a special thank you to Hospice of Huntington for all their care and support, especially his nurse Laura Henderson. Memorial donations may be made to Hospice of Huntington or Zoar Baptist Church. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
