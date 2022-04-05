DONALD LEE BROWN, 65, of Huntington, brother of Pamela Deel of Huntington, died April 2 in Best Care Rehabilitation Center, Wheelersburg, Ohio. He was a minister of Sixteenth Street Baptist Church. There will be a memorial service at 1 p.m. April 8 at Ferrell-Chambers Funeral Home, Huntington; visitation will be one hour before service. In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested toward funeral expenses at Ferrell-Chambers Funeral Home, 924 20th St., Huntington 25703. www.ferrell-chambersfuneralhome.com

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you