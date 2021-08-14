DONALD LEE MONEY SR., 91, of Kenova, West Virginia, was welcomed home by Jesus, while surrounded by his family, on Thursday, August 12, 2021. Visitation will be held on Sunday, August 15, 2021, from noon to 2 p.m. at Rollins Funeral Home. The funeral will follow with Pastor David Akers officiating. Interment is to follow at Hillcrest Cemetery. Don was born to William Thomas Money and Bertha Wyatt Money on November 14, 1929. He was a proud graduate of Ceredo-Kenova High School and Marshall College. He married his sweetheart of nearly 70 years, Joane Spicer Money, on December 5, 1947. Don was a long-standing member of First Baptist Church of Kenova. He retired as an electric shop supervisor from CSX after 43 years of service. He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, William Thomas Money Jr.; sister, Betty Money Spry; two special friends, Had Dale and cousin Carl Ward; and his angel, Joane. Surviving Don are his daughter Beverly Ann Shannon; son, Donald Lee Money Jr.; daughter-in-law, Sonja Money; five granddaughters, Heather Dawn Shannon Morrone (Trey), Ashlee Rand Shannon Hutchison (Matt), Taylor Regen Money Dean (Dustin), Allison Shea Conley Davis (Zach), Karlee Rebecca Money Fischer (Kyle); and 11 great-grandchildren, Blass, Kane, Giorgi, Jacob, Lauren, Maddox, Aiden, Tate, Kenleigh, Zander and Beckett; and several nieces and nephews. Pallbearers will be Kane Morrone, Jacob Hutchison, Kyle Fischer, Dustin Dean, Zach Davis and Dalton Tucker. Don was a dedicated “papaw” to the football programs of Fort Gay, Ceredo-Kenova and Spring Valley for over 25 years. He also enjoyed golf, traveling and especially loved his big family. We take comfort in knowing he has been reunited with his Savior and his sweetheart. “Well done, thou good and faithful servant … enter now into the joy of thy Lord.” Matthew 25:21.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you