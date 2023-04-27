DONALD LLOYD QUEEN, 71 of Wayne, husband of Leota Queen, died April 25. He retired from Frontier Communications and was a union shop steward. Funeral service at 2 p.m. April 28 at Morris Funeral Home, Wayne. Burial in Elmwood Cemetery, Wayne. Visitation will be two hours prior to service time. Attendees are asked to have stories of him to share verbally or written. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice of Huntington, 1101 6th Ave., Huntington.

