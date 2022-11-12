Donald Nelson
DONALD NELSON, 78 of Hillsboro, W.Va., formerly of Wayne, W.Va., died Saturday, November 5, 2022, in Pocahontas Memorial Hospital. Funeral services will be conducted 2 p.m. Sunday, November 13, 2022, at Morris Funeral Home, Wayne, W.Va., by Pastor Michael Dillon. Burial will follow in Mount Vernon Cemetery, Wayne, W.Va. He was born, July 27, 1944, in Wayne, W.Va., a son of the late Edgar and Helen Vance Nelson. Donald was a self-employed drywall installer and a U.S. Army veteran that served in the Vietnam War. Also preceding him in death was his first wife, Hilda Faye Nelson, a son, Jamie Edgar Nelson and a stepdaughter, Kimberly Adkins. Survivors include his wife, Bonnie Sue Mills Nelson; a son, Jerry Nelson (Angie); two stepsons, Earl Ray Adkins, Donald Ray Adkins (Elizabeth) of Wayne, W.Va.; a sister, Verlie Nelson Morris of Fort Gay, W.Va.; a special grandson, Jay Nelson (Whitney), along with a host of additional grandchildren, great-grandchildren and additional family and friends. Visitation will be one hour prior to services at Morris Funeral Home, Wayne, W.Va.

