Donald Phillip Steele

DONALD "DONNIE" PHILLIP STEELE, 81 passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family on Monday, May 1, 2023.
He was born October 3, 1941, in Monaville, W.Va. He was the son of the late Alus "Buck" Steele and Irene Borders Steele. Donnie was also preceded in death by his sister, Nancy Carolyn Smith.
He is survived by the love of his life, Malinda Curtis "Kay" Steele of Barboursville; his dear sister Matilda "Tillie" Jane Shell of The Villages, Florida; his loving children, son Donald Bryan Steele of Barboursville, daughter Malinda Dawn Steele of Barboursville; and grandchildren Donald Joseph "Joey" Steele of Barboursville, Natalie Brooke Leese of Barboursville, Charlee Elexus Chaffin of Lesage. He is also survived by nephews Robby Shell (Kim) of Hudson, Ohio, Todd Shell (Shelley) of Huntington, Erik Smith (Jocelyn), Scot Smith, and Brit Smith (Andrea), all of Gainesville, Florida and niece Lisa Straehle of Zug, Switzerland.
He is also survived by his brothers-in-law, Robert L. Shell Jr. (Lena) of Barboursville, and W. Martin Smith of Gainesville, Florida.
Donnie was a proud member of the Aracoma Lodge #99 of Logan County becoming a 32nd degree Mason. Guided by the principles of Integrity, Devotion to country, Justice, Tolerance, and Service to Humanity, he exemplified these values in his personal, professional, and volunteering endeavors.
He was a member of the Logan County Board of Education for 12 years, including time as its President. His belief that education was the key to the success of children, drove him to adopt change in the public school system.
Professionally, he was the founder and owner of M&S Hydraulics. He worked tirelessly to grow a small business into a regional powerhouse serving his customers in the coalfields of Southern, West Virginia and Eastern Kentucky.
But above all else, his devotion to his family and friends was the most important thing in his life. He loved his children and grandchildren and supported them with every ounce of love and support. He will be missed but his impact on the lives of so many will be felt for generations to come.
Visitation will be at Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville, on Friday, May 5, 2023, at 10 a.m. followed by a service at 11 a.m. Burial will take place at Spring Hill Cemetery in Huntington. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.
HELEN ADKINS HOOSER was born July 18, 1930, in Lincoln County, W.Va., to proud parents Rober…
Search Past Obituaries
Submit An Obituary
We accept obituaries only from the funeral home in charge. For information on submitting an obituary, please contact The Herald-Dispatch by phone at 304-526-2793 or email at hdobits@hdmediallc.com.
Obituaries for The Herald-Dispatch must be received by 4 p.m. to appear in the next day’s publication.
Obituaries for the Wayne County News, which publishes on Wednesday, must be received by 1 p.m. Tuesday.