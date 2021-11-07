DONALD R. MEGA, 79, passed peacefully on Thursday, October 28, 2021, at his home in Barboursville, W.Va. He would have simply said, “My life is my message.” He was preceded in death by his parents, John Joseph Mega and Elizabeth Hunt Mega. He is survived by his wife, Lynn Mega; one brother, John (Linda) Mega of Lavalette, W.Va.; one sister, Betty (Ernie) Galinis of Delray Beach, Fla.; three children, Dr. John “Fox” Mega (April Young) of Daytona Beach, Fla., Matthew D. (Kellie) Mega of Richmond Va., and Christine B. Mega Anton (Larry Conrad) of Milton, W.Va.; five grandchildren, Devan Mega, Sophia Anton, Luke Mega, Simon Anton and Owen Mega; many nieces and nephews; and a host of friends. Don generously donated his body to the Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine for the advancement of science and education. Family and friends will gather on Nov. 7 at Marshall University to honor his memory by participating in the 5K run/walk he loved. Donations are suggested to his favorite charity, www.littlevictories.org.

