DONALD RAY JARRELL, Esq., 65, of Ceredo, passed away peacefully Wednesday morning, February 16, 2022, at the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House, following his battle with lung cancer. Don was born December 12, 1956, in Huntington, the son of Betty Joan Morris Jarrell and the late Dr. Mack C. Jarrell. Don was a very bright student and achieved many academic honors. He was a member of the US Army. He attended West Point. Don then graduated from Marshall University. Don was an Honor ROTC graduate. He attended Stetson University College of Law, where Don obtained his Juris Doctor (JD) degree. Don then returned to West Virginia and began to practice law. For over 30 years, Don maintained his private law practice and represented numerous clients in a wide variety of legal matters. He was a brilliant trial attorney who loved what he did, and he was proud of the impact his career had on the lives of so many people. Don was incredibly talented in so many aspects of his life. He enjoyed acrylic and watercolor painting, wood turning and learning new crafts. He loved to travel and explore new places with those he loved. He was an avid fisherman who loved being on the water, and he enjoyed starting the garden every year. He loved to grill and would cook to feed an army. Don was a firm believer in the theory if anything was worth doing, it was worth overdoing. He knew the most valuable thing in life was time. Don would always say, “On their deathbed no one wants an extra five thousand dollars; you only want five more minutes with those you love.” He always put his family first and took care of us no matter what he was going through. Don lived his life to the absolute fullest, and his legacy will live on through all the lives he touched. We will always remember him for the man he was. In addition to his mother, Don is survived by his beloved wife and best of friend, Lisa “Missy” Hale Jarrell; his children and their spouses, Eric Tomblin (Sheri), Chad Kilgore (Jessica), Cayman Jarrell (Ron) and Laken Wolfe (Billy); his grandchildren, Ellie, Jackson and Isabelle, with more to come; and two brothers, Shawn Griffith and Andy Jarrell. The family will be having a memorial service to honor and celebrate Don’s life at a later date. Rollins Funeral Home in Kenova is assisting the family. Online condolences may be expressed at www.rollinsfh.com.
