Donald Ray Jr. Counts

DONALD RAY COUNTS JR. "Ray Ray" born December 21, 1964 (58) of Milton, W.Va., passed away peacefully in his family home, April 18, 2023. He is preceded in death by his father and mother, Donald Ray Counts Sr. and mother Bessie Christine Counts.
Ray is survived by his loving wife Tammie Counts of 31 years; his only daughter Marissa Hayslette (Dylan) of Huntington, W.Va.; and his sister Kristy Counts of Columbus, Ohio; sister-in-law Lisa Napier (Scott); niece Kasey Napier (Michael) and great-nieces Kennedy and Addilyn of Genoa, W.Va.
While Ray left us far too soon he enjoyed everything outdoors from camping to hunting and fishing. He was a gun and knife collector and loved his sweet cat, "Baby JJ". Ones that knew him saw him as a funny, caring outgoing man ready to give you the shirt off his back, who loved his family and his friends. He will be dearly missed by best friends Kevin Blake, Tadpole Morrison, Rocky Rakes, Brian Rakes and many more of his best buddies and hunting pals to mention. Specials thanks to the neighbors on Misty Valley that have helped throughout the years.
Friends may visit from 1 to 2 p.m. Friday, April 21, 2023, at Wallace Funeral Home, Milton. Funeral services will be conducted 2:30 p.m. at Forest Memorial Park Mausoleum, Milton, with Pastor Doug Bragg officiating. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
