Donald Ray Jr. Counts
DONALD RAY COUNTS JR. "Ray Ray" born December 21, 1964 (58) of Milton, W.Va., passed away peacefully in his family home, April 18, 2023. He is preceded in death by his father and mother, Donald Ray Counts Sr. and mother Bessie Christine Counts.

Ray is survived by his loving wife Tammie Counts of 31 years; his only daughter Marissa Hayslette (Dylan) of Huntington, W.Va.; and his sister Kristy Counts of Columbus, Ohio; sister-in-law Lisa Napier (Scott); niece Kasey Napier (Michael) and great-nieces Kennedy and Addilyn of Genoa, W.Va.

