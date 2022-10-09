DONALD RAY PERRY, age 90, of Oak Island, N.C., formerly of Salem, W.Va., passed away on Wednesday, September 21, 2022.
Mr. Perry was born in Wayne County, W.Va., on October 25, 1931, to the late George Henry and Blanche Sparks Perry. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his wife of 60 years, Betty Frances Farley Perry in June of 2019 and seven siblings: Lucille Perry Damron, Charles Perry, Jewel Perry Walters, Keith Perry, Christopher "Bud" Perry, Gladys Perry Ullom, and Ernestine Perry Watts.
Mr. Perry joined the United States Air Force in 1951 and served during the Korean War. Upon honorable discharge from the service in 1955, he began his pursuit of education at Marshall University in Huntington, W.Va., where he earned his bachelor's and master's degrees in psychology.
After the completion of his education, Mr. Perry (Prof Perry as he was often referred to by his students) commenced a twenty-year career as a professor of psychology at Salem College in Salem, W.Va., until 1979.
Throughout Mr. Perry's life, he was not only an educator and lifelong learner but also an inventor, artist, musician and composer, and entertainer. He was truly a Renaissance man. Above all, he was always an inspiring, encouraging, and loving father and husband to his family.
Surviving are three daughters, as he lovingly referred to as his "darlin' Angels", Inger Mendoza and husband Michael of St. Petersburg, Fla., Diahn Bowlin and husband David of Morgantown, W.Va., Liesl Looney and husband Kenneth of Oak Island, N.C., and two grandchildren, Miles and Lauren Bowlin.
A private interment will take place in the Crockett Family Cemetery, Wayne, W.Va.
