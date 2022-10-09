DONALD RAY PERRY, age 90, of Oak Island, N.C., formerly of Salem, W.Va., passed away on Wednesday, September 21, 2022.

Mr. Perry was born in Wayne County, W.Va., on October 25, 1931, to the late George Henry and Blanche Sparks Perry. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his wife of 60 years, Betty Frances Farley Perry in June of 2019 and seven siblings: Lucille Perry Damron, Charles Perry, Jewel Perry Walters, Keith Perry, Christopher "Bud" Perry, Gladys Perry Ullom, and Ernestine Perry Watts.

