DONALD RAY WALTERS, 67, of Huntington, father of Donnie Ray Walters, April Walters, Kimberly Jackson and Charlie Banks, died Feb. 2 at home. He was a retired truck driver. There will be no services. Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington, is assisting the family. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
