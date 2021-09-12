DONALD RICHARD BLANKENSHIP, of Rocky River and formerly of Huntington, W.Va., age 76, passed away on September 6, 2021. Beloved husband of 47 years to Emese K. (nee Vathy). Cherished father of Emese A. and Katalin Brennan (Aaron). Loving grandfather of Elizabeth. Dear brother of the late James Edward. Son of the late Richard A. and Virginia A. (nee Breitenstein). Retired 40-year employee of Union Carbide Company/Energizer. Don enjoyed cooking, gardening and genealogy, but most of all he loved spending time with his family. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be forwarded to Marshall University Chemistry Department, 450 Science Building, 1 John Marshall Drive, Huntington, WV 25755; Salvation Army, 2507 E. 22nd Street, Cleveland, OH 44115; or the Cleveland Food Bank, 15500 S. Waterloo Road, Cleveland, OH 44110. All services are private. 440-333-9774. www.buschcares.com.

