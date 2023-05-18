DONALD ROBERT McCLOUD of Wayne, Logan County, W.Va., uncle of Fred L. McCloud, Rita Ann Canterbury and Anita Marie Reese, died Dec. 7, 1941, on the USS Oklahoma. In May 2021, his remains were identified through the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency. He was stationed on the USS Oklahoma as a Fire Controlman Second Class. Funeral service will be at 11 a.m. May 20 at Honaker Funeral Home, Logan, W.Va. Burial will follow in McCloud Family Cemetery at the East Fork of Twelve Pole Creek in Mingo County, W.Va. www.honakerfuneralhome.org.

