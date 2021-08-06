DONN H. MACKENZIE, 63, of Huntington, W.Va., went to be with the Lord on August 4, 2021, at home, following a struggle with prolonged illness, surrounded by his wife, Irina, stepdaughter, Dasha, niece, Elizabeth Harrington, and Irina’s sister, Yelena Harrington. A few hours before his repose, Donn partook of Holy Communion and made his final confession. Donn was predeceased by his parents, Donn and Marianne MacKenzie. He was proud of having served in the United States Coast Guard in Alaska in 1977-1979; after that, he spent considerable time with the Washington State National Guard. He loved history and was always a proud American. Donn received his B.S. degree in Political Science from the Olympic College, Bremerton, Wash., in 1986, and MBA from the University of Charleston, W.Va., in 2012. Donn spent more than 35 years in concrete construction industry, holding various positions focusing on quality control. He was a Director of Technical Services at the McCarthy Improvement Co., until he became critically ill. Donn is survived by his loving wife, Irina Simpkins; his stepson, Jimmy Campbell; his stepdaughter, Dariya Simpkins (Benjamin Riordon); his older sister, Marga Baird; his niece, Kim McMarten; and nephew, Justin McMarten. He is also survived by a cherished canine companion, Romeo. Donn’s stepson, Jimmy, currently lives in Florida with his wife Sara Campbell and their 7-year-old son Benjamin. Donn and Jimmy’s favorite pastime was playing golf together throughout West Virginia and at one of their favorite vacation spots, Litchfield, South Carolina. During the years of illness until the last day, Donn’s wife, Irina, and stepdaughter, Dariya, were helping him tremendously to fight his battle with cancer. In the last 9 years, Donn became an active parishioner of the Christ the Savior Orthodox Church in Wayne, W.Va. He will be greatly missed by the parishioners of Christ the Savior and especially by the Parish Brotherhood, of which Donn was an integral part. Donn was a generous and loving friend in our small community.
Funeral service will be conducted at the Christ the Savior Orthodox Church on Saturday, August 7, 2021, at 9:30 a.m., preceded by the Liturgy for the Departed at 8 a.m., with the burial service following in the Holy Cross Monastery at Wayne County, W.Va. Flowers can be sent to the Morris Funeral Home, Wayne, W.Va., or, in lieu of flowers, donations may be directed to Christ the Savior Orthodox Church in Wayne, W.Va., earmarked toward the “Church building fund,” which was one of the projects that Donn championed in his life.