DONNA J. SOWARDS HUNT-MCCLURE, 83, of Barboursville, W.Va., born on December 13, 1938, left this world at her home on Sunday, October 30, 2022. She leaves behind one son, Randy and Pam Hunt of Barboursville, W.Va., with whom she made her home; Pam Bowman of Proctorville, Ohio, daughters Lynn (Larry) MacCallahan of Barboursville, W.Va., Sheila (Jeff) Wikoff of Myrtle Beach, S.C.; seven grandchildren; and thirteen great-grandchildren. Funeral service will be at 2 p.m. Wednesday, November 2, 2022, at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio, with Phil Wilson officiating. Burial will follow in Miller Memorial Gardens, Miller, Ohio. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.

