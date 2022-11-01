DONNA J. SOWARDS HUNT-MCCLURE, 83, of Barboursville, W.Va., born on December 13, 1938, left this world at her home on Sunday, October 30, 2022. She leaves behind one son, Randy and Pam Hunt of Barboursville, W.Va., with whom she made her home; Pam Bowman of Proctorville, Ohio, daughters Lynn (Larry) MacCallahan of Barboursville, W.Va., Sheila (Jeff) Wikoff of Myrtle Beach, S.C.; seven grandchildren; and thirteen great-grandchildren. Funeral service will be at 2 p.m. Wednesday, November 2, 2022, at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio, with Phil Wilson officiating. Burial will follow in Miller Memorial Gardens, Miller, Ohio. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Recommended for you
Search Past Obituaries
Submit An Obituary
We accept obituaries only from the funeral home in charge. For information on submitting an obituary, please contact The Herald-Dispatch by phone at 304-526-2793 or email at hdobits@hdmediallc.com. Obituaries for The Herald-Dispatch must be received by 4 p.m. to appear in the next day’s publication. Obituaries for the Wayne County News, which publishes on Wednesday, must be received by 1 p.m. Tuesday.
Click Today's Obituaries to view all of the listings.
Most Popular
Articles
- Tri-State trick-or-treat times for 2022
- Ironton man charged with murder
- Forrest Rex Donahue
- Colleagues, family share memories of former Cabell County circuit clerk
- With funding secured, renovation of historic Prichard Hotel could start in winter
- Mark Allen Rice
- Midland kicker Charles received violent threats
- Huntington City Council votes to denounce Amendment 2
- Rev. Howard "Jim" Franklin Jr.
- Several indicted on Lawrence County drug charges
Collections
- Photos: Football fans tailgate outside of Joan C. Edwards Stadium
- Photos: Mr. and Ms. Marshall crowned during homecoming game
- Photos: Marshall Homecoming Parade 2022
- Photos: Preparations continue at Kenova's Pumpkin House
- Photos: Huntington vs. St. Albans, football
- Photos: Pumpkin Carving Contest at The Market
- Photos: Halloween Candy Crane Drop
- Photos: Tri-State India Association Diwali celebration
- Photos: The Huntington Mall Pop Culture Convention
- Photos: Kenova Pumpkin House, Saturday