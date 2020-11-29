DONNA JANE ADKINS, 81, of Wayne, W.Va., went home to be with the Lord Friday, November 27, 2020, at her residence, surrounded by her family. Funeral services will be 1 p.m. Tuesday, December 1, 2020, at Morris Funeral Home Chapel by Elder Tony Clay. Burial following in Bowen Cemetery. She was born November 23, 1939, in Wayne, W.Va., a daughter of the late Olen and Geneva Adkins. Donna was a retired teacher’s aide for Wayne County Schools, where she treasured helping and teaching children. She was a devoted member of Salem United Baptist Church for 46 years. She was the center of her family, whom she loved with all her heart. Above all, she was a homemaker who loved Christ, cooking, gardening, sewing and being with her family. Her daughter, Tammy Woolum, also preceded her in death, along with a sister, Patricia Ross. Survivors include her loving husband of 61 years, whom she adored, James B. Adkins; two sons, J.B. Adkins (Lee Anne) of Wayne, W.Va., and Jeff Adkins (Melody) of Chesapeake, Ohio; three sisters, Eloise Insco of Huntington, W.Va., Virgie Butterfield of Denver, Colo., and Della Stone of Lavalette, W.Va.; a brother, O.F. Adkins (Linda) of Wayne, W.Va.; eleven grandchildren, Brandon Woolum (Celeste), Jacob Woolum, Maranda Felix, Zachary Adkins, Sara Adkins, Rachel Mullen (Tevin) Robin Frye; three great-grandchildren, Hudson, Raylee and Claire; a brother-in-law, Ronald Ross; a special friend, Sue Thompson Napier; and a host of nieces and nephews. Friends may call from 11 a.m. until service time Tuesday at Morris Funeral Home, Wayne, W.Va. The family would like to thank Hospice of Huntington for their care and support during Donna’s illness. Due to COVID-19, masks and social distancing will be required. 2 Timothy 4:7-8: I have fought a good fight, I have finished my course, I have kept the faith: Henceforth there is laid up for me a crown of righteousness, which the Lord, the righteous judge, shall give me at that day: and not to me only, but unto all them also that love his appearing.
