Donna Jean Blevins
SYSTEM

DONNA JEAN BLEVINS, 89 of Ona, widow of Charles Blevins, died Tuesday, February 28, 2023, in St. Mary's Medical Center. She was born January 23, 1934, in Barboursville, W.Va., a daughter of the late Eugene Wilks and Marie Hannah Tinsley Bias. Other family that has preceded her in death are a son, Gary Allen Blevins and a sister, Patty Ann Reynolds. Donna was a member of Mud River Baptist Church, and the Almost Heaven Sam's RV Club. She was a homemaker and had a love for square dancing. Survivors include her daughter, Renata "Sue" Porter of Huntington; three sons and a daughter-in-law, William E. Blevins of San Francisco, Calif., Charles M. Blevins of Ona, W.Va., and Donald J. and Jackie Blevins of Smyrna, Del.; six grandchildren, Terri L. Adkins, Joshua A. Blevins, Derek S. Blevins, Cailah Blevins Brennan, Zachery A. Blevins, and Jaxson W. Blevins; six great-grandchildren, Donna N. Sowards, Savannah M. Sowards, Sabrina R. Sowards, Krisi S. Zirkle, Conner Blevins, and Maelyn Kay Blevins; and two great- great-grandchildren. Funeral services will be conducted 1 p.m. Friday, March 3, 2023, at Chapman's Mortuary with Pastor Simon Morrison officiating. Burial will be in Forest Memorial Park, Milton. Friends may gather after noon on Friday until service time at Chapman's Mortuary. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.chapmans-mortuary.com.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you