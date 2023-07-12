The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Donna Jean Carter

DONNA JEAN CARTER, 64, of Huntington, died Thursday June 29, 2023, in the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. Donna was born on September 18, 1958. She was married to Gerald Carter on May 14, 1977.

Donna was the mother of three children, Annissa Carter-Stanley (Steven), Anthony Carter, and Lesley Carter. She had six grandchildren, Alex (Destiny), Ashton, and Madison Stanley, Morgan and Rowen Carter, and Aleigh Carter, as well as two great-grandchildren, Axxel and Audriella Stanley.

