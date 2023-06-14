DONNA JEAN DAVIS, 85, of Huntington, W.Va. passed away Saturday, June 10, 2023, in St. Mary's Medical Center, Huntington. She was born March 19, 1938, in Huntington, W.Va., a daughter of the late Mary Mefford. She was a Registered Nurse with the Huntington VA Medical Center. Donna was a U.S. Air Force veteran and was a Lifetime Member of VFW Post 9738. Survivors include: two daughters and a son-in-law, Lisa Burd of Catlettsburg, Ky., and Valeree and Dalton Sayre of Buckhannon, W.Va.; three sons and a daughter-in-law, Christopher Lee and Cathie Davis of Hamlin, W.Va., and Charles Michael Davis and Stephen Ray Davis, both of Huntington; numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great- great-grandchildren; and her fur baby, Abbie. Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Thursday, June 15, 2023, at Chapman's Mortuary, Huntington, with Pastor Charlotte Jenkins officiating and Nurse Honor Guard of the Ohio Valley conducting the Nurse's Honor service. Burial will be in Spring Hill Cemetery, Huntington, with Veterans Honor Guard Post 16 conducting Military Graveside Rites. Visitation will be from noon to 2 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Recommended for you
Search Past Obituaries
Submit An Obituary
We accept obituaries only from the funeral home in charge. For information on submitting an obituary, please contact The Herald-Dispatch by phone at 304-526-2793 or email at hdobits@hdmediallc.com. Obituaries for The Herald-Dispatch must be received by 4 p.m. to appear in the next day’s publication. Obituaries for the Wayne County News, which publishes on Wednesday, must be received by 1 p.m. Tuesday.
Click Today's Obituaries to view all of the listings.
Most Popular
Articles
- Pool in the middle of neighborhood brings community to residents, visitors
- Blenko's West Virginia Day pieces, rich with symbolism, celebrate history of coal
- Jim's Steak & Spaghetti House celebrates 85 years in business
- Ona-based startup develops program to analyze judges using artificial intelligence
- Business expo in Huntington showcases Black-owned businesses
- Marshall Advanced Manufacturing Center could move closer to university's main campus
- Seniors farmers market voucher program returns in 2023
- Chuck Landon: It used to be 'Saturday's America'
- Gupta meets with state, local leaders in fight against opioid crisis
- Donald Trump stored, showed off and refused to return classified documents, indictment says
Collections
- Photos: Jim’s Steak & Spaghetti House celebrates 85th anniversary
- Photos: Class of 2025 Physician Assistant White Coat Ceremony
- Photos: 3rd annual Drag Me to Brunch Picnic
- Photos: Jewel City Kickball teams compete, Sunday
- Photos: 32nd annual Old Central City Days
- Photos: Mountain Health Arena's Party on the Plaza
- Photos: Blenko Glass 2023 West Virginia Day piece
- Photos: Inaugural Black Business Expo at the A. D. Lewis Center
- Photos: Central City Jeep Show
- Photos: 5th annual Take Kids Fishing Day