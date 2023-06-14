DONNA JEAN DAVIS, 85, of Huntington, W.Va. passed away Saturday, June 10, 2023, in St. Mary's Medical Center, Huntington. She was born March 19, 1938, in Huntington, W.Va., a daughter of the late Mary Mefford. She was a Registered Nurse with the Huntington VA Medical Center. Donna was a U.S. Air Force veteran and was a Lifetime Member of VFW Post 9738. Survivors include: two daughters and a son-in-law, Lisa Burd of Catlettsburg, Ky., and Valeree and Dalton Sayre of Buckhannon, W.Va.; three sons and a daughter-in-law, Christopher Lee and Cathie Davis of Hamlin, W.Va., and Charles Michael Davis and Stephen Ray Davis, both of Huntington; numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great- great-grandchildren; and her fur baby, Abbie. Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Thursday, June 15, 2023, at Chapman's Mortuary, Huntington, with Pastor Charlotte Jenkins officiating and Nurse Honor Guard of the Ohio Valley conducting the Nurse's Honor service. Burial will be in Spring Hill Cemetery, Huntington, with Veterans Honor Guard Post 16 conducting Military Graveside Rites. Visitation will be from noon to 2 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you