DONNA JEAN SHULL MCCALLISTER, 87, of Milton, a devoted wife, sister, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and friend, died on Sunday, June 18, 2023, following a long struggle with dementia. She was born on May 8, 1936, to Luther and Nola Mullins. She graduated from Hurricane High School but attended most of her school days at Milton. She retired from Mildred Mitchell-Bateman Hospital, where she worked as a timekeeper in the Personnel Department. As a member of Olive Missionary Baptist Church, she enjoyed attending and singing in the choir for many years. She was predeceased by her parents, her brothers and sisters, her first husband, James Shull, as well as her husband of later years, Cledith Hubert McCallister. Survivors include two daughters, Sherry Carter (Stephen) and Karen King; three grandchildren, Anthony Carter (Shamy), Mindy Carter, and Benji King (Stacie); and three great-grandchildren, Gracelyn Siggia, Elijah King, and Cameron Carter. Also, a special thank you goes out to her wonderful caregivers: Teresa Lewis and Tracy Pennington. The viewing is from 1 to 2 p.m. on Saturday, June 24, 2023, at Wallace Funeral Home in Milton. Services will follow at 2 p.m. at the funeral home with Pastor Gordon Rutherford officiating. Burial will take place afterward in Bicker Cemetery. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.

