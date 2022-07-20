DONNA JEAN STALEY SPRY MAY of Kenova passed away Monday, July 18, 2022 she was a beloved mother, grandmother, friend and child of God. She was a daughter of the late Raymond McKeand and Herma June Meredith Staley. Donna Jean graduated from Buffalo High School. She was active in Wayne County politics and served as the Democratic Committee Woman for 28 years. In addition, she represented seniors on the Wayne County Community Service Organization Inc. Board of Directors for ten years and during her tenure on the board represented Wayne County serving on the Metro Area Agency on Aging's Advisory Board. Donna Jean also served two terms as a member of the Silver Haired Legislature. She was honored by Wayne County Democrats as Democrat of the Year. While she enjoyed being involved in democratic politics for Wayne County, she also loved her God and was an active member of the England Hill Freewill Baptist Church and her community. Donna Jean along with her daughter, Herma Lynn Davis opened the Girlfriends and Sister Chics Gift Shop in Lavalette where she enjoyed meeting the customers and helping out. Donna Jean never knew a stranger, she loved on everyone she met and knew, she loved and cared a lot in her time. In fact, Governor Earl Ray Tomblin recognized her for all of her hard work and dedication to the citizens of Wayne County. Donna Jean also loved living in the country, and she owned and showed, show horses, raised cattle, loved the outdoors and being on the farm. She was preceded in death by first husband and father of her children, Warnie Spry; her second husband, Ralph May; her precious son, Terry Ray "Topper" Spry; her grandson, Ryan Spry and her brother, Barry Staley. She is survived by her loving children, Warren "Bossy" Spry and his wife, Barbie; her daughter, Herma Lynn Davis and her husband Bill with whom she made her home; a daughter-in-law, Ellen Spry; grandchildren, Warren "Flattop" Spry whom she loved and raised like a son and his wife, Maranda; Amber (Danny) Walker, Bryan (Katy) Spry, Paula (Joey) Moore and Ashlee Davis; great-grandchildren Sheyenne, Cole, Madison, Colton, Faith, Rylee, Kate, and Macy; and two special great-grandchildren who visited with her every week, Audrey and Jacob, and her precious fur baby, Spikey. Donna Jean lived life to the fullest, spending time on many endeavors she was passionate about especially her family. Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Thursday, July 21, 2022, at England Hill Freewill Baptist Church with Pastor Willie May and Pastor Justin May officiating. Friends may call two hours before the service at the church. Burial will follow in Cyrus Cemetery. Rollins Funeral Home is assisting the family with the arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.rollinsfh.com.
Tags
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Recommended for you
Search Past Obituaries
Submit An Obituary
We accept obituaries only from the funeral home in charge. For information on submitting an obituary, please contact The Herald-Dispatch by phone at 304-526-2793 or email at hdobits@hdmediallc.com. Obituaries for The Herald-Dispatch must be received by 4 p.m. to appear in the next day’s publication. Obituaries for the Wayne County News, which publishes on Wednesday, must be received by 1 p.m. Tuesday.
Click Today's Obituaries to view all of the listings.
Most Popular
Articles
- CNN series to air ‘Black Appalachia’ episode Sunday night
- Calamity J pays homage to original restaurant
- Board approves principals for Central City, Cox Landing elementary schools
- Police roundup: Man dead after vehicle falls on him in Huntington
- Nuclear power developer sees potential in Ohio Valley
- Austin Peay transfer Damion Barber reunites with Huff in Huntington
- Conference realignment alters non-conference scheduling approach
- Spring Valley sophomore Daniels drawing college attention
- Wary, storm-weary Huntington residents avoid flooding despite heavy rainfall
- Huntington wins 8-10 state Little League championship
Collections
- Photos: Cabell County Fair Beauty Pageant
- Photos: Welcome home celebration for baby Steele Merritt
- Photos: Huntington Little League
- Photos: Abortion and reproductive rights rally at Ritter Park
- Photos: Critical Mass Huntington Bike Ride
- Photos: Hershel 'Woody' Williams lies in honor at US Capitol
- Photos: Fair-Field Day
- Photos: The Wild Ramp celebrates 10 years in business
- Photos: Dollar Dip Day
- Photos: West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine celebrates 50th anniversary