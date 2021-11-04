DONNA JUNE SHELTON DEEDS, 83, of Wayne, W.Va., went home to be with the Lord Sunday, October 31, 2021, at Wayne Nursing and Rehabilitation. Funeral service will be conducted 1 p.m. Friday, November 5, 2021, at Morris Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Paul Michael Booth officiating. Burial will follow in Community Memorial Gardens, Wayne. She was born November 20, 1937, at Logan, W.Va., a daughter of the late Raymond and Margaret White Shelton. Donna retired as a bank teller from Bank One and worked many years for the Wayne County Bank. She was a member of the Wayne United Methodist Church and the Order of Eastern Star. In addition to her parents, Donna was preceded in death by her loving husband, David Deeds, and one son-in-law, Michael Jones. She is survived by two daughters, Darlene Jones Marcum (Kenneth) and Rebecca Lynn Stamper (Doug), all of Wayne; one son, Darren J. Deeds (Patsy) of Wayne; six grandchildren, Kaitlin Deeds, Joseph Deeds (Jessica), Megan Phillips (Adam), Michael “Tyler” Jones (Brittany), Joshua David Stamper (Jami) and Kristin Dearnell (Seth); and 16 great-grandchildren. Visitation will be held from noon until service time at Morris Funeral Home Chapel, Wayne.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you