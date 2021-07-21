DONNA KAY JOHNSON, 60, of Kenova, passed away Sunday, July 18, 2021, at her residence. She was born November 4, 1960, in Huntington, daughter of the late Donald Elam and Judy Kay Corns Elam. In addition to her father, she was preceded in death by her husband of 32 years, Jeffrey Lynn Johnson, and one brother, Jimmy Elam. In addition to her mother, she is survived by two daughters, Lynnette Kinser (John) of Ceredo and Audrey Johnson (David Bias) of Kenova; sister, Paula Mays of Salt Rock; grandchildren, Baby Bird, Brayden, Kylee, Blake and Mason. At this time there will be no services. Henson & Kitchen Mortuary, Huntington, is caring for the family. Online condolences and memories may be shared with the family by visiting www.hensonandkitchen.com.

