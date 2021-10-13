DONNA LEE CROSS, 67, of Barboursville, wife of Michael A. “Chaucer” Cross, died Saturday, October 9, 2021 at St. Mary’s Medical Center. She was born May 2, 1954 in Huntington. She was the daughter of the late Ernest and Annabelle Casto Turner. Donna retired from the Railroad Retirement Board; was a member of the First United Methodist Church of Barboursville; the Barboursville Lions Club, and was on the Board of Directors for Branches. If you feel compelled to send condolences, please consider making a donation to the Barboursville Lions Club in lieu of sending flowers. She is survived by her husband, Chaucer; her son, Jacob Cross; and her brother, Ernie Turner. Donna loved unconditionally. The world has lost one of the best among us. She will be missed.

