DONNA LEE MOORE, 84, of Barboursville, passed away July 16, 2023. She was born December 18, 1938, in Huntington, W.Va., daughter of the late Hubert Stephens and Edna Langham Stephens. She is survived by her husband Rev. Harry Moore; one daughter, Debbie Berry (Charlie) of Salt Rock; and one son, Harry F. Moore Jr. of Barboursville; two grandchildren, Rachel Nance (Luke) and Kaci Lopetrone (Jacob); four great-grandchildren, Haylie Adkins (Nathan), Ethan Smith, Alexis Harmon, and Tyler Nance. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville. Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Friday, July 21, 2023, at Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville, by Rev. Bob Withers and Pastor Charlie Berry. Burial will be in White Chapel Memorial Gardens, Barboursville. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.

