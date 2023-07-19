DONNA LEE MOORE, 84, of Barboursville, passed away July 16, 2023. She was born December 18, 1938, in Huntington, W.Va., daughter of the late Hubert Stephens and Edna Langham Stephens. She is survived by her husband Rev. Harry Moore; one daughter, Debbie Berry (Charlie) of Salt Rock; and one son, Harry F. Moore Jr. of Barboursville; two grandchildren, Rachel Nance (Luke) and Kaci Lopetrone (Jacob); four great-grandchildren, Haylie Adkins (Nathan), Ethan Smith, Alexis Harmon, and Tyler Nance. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville. Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Friday, July 21, 2023, at Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville, by Rev. Bob Withers and Pastor Charlie Berry. Burial will be in White Chapel Memorial Gardens, Barboursville. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.
Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.
Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.
Learn more about HD Media
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Recommended for you
Search Past Obituaries
Submit An Obituary
We accept obituaries only from the funeral home in charge. For information on submitting an obituary, please contact The Herald-Dispatch by phone at 304-526-2793 or email at hdobits@hdmediallc.com. Obituaries for The Herald-Dispatch must be received by 4 p.m. to appear in the next day’s publication. Obituaries for the Wayne County News, which publishes on Wednesday, must be received by 1 p.m. Tuesday.
Click Today's Obituaries to view all of the listings.
Most Popular
Articles
- Panthers' Knipp shaves head to support mother-in-law
- Family, community mourns man who was fatally shot by officer
- The story behind the giant animal statues on US 60
- Cabell assessor shares information on steps to claim tax rebates
- Cabell Midland, Marshall grad Smalley in LeBron James movie
- Chuck Landon: MU hoops recruiting differs from WVU
- Herd football team enjoys a day at Great American Ball Park
- UPDATE: Ohio man accused of shooting trooper fatally shot by State Police
- Three graduate from drug court program
- Catfish tournament to be held at Nitro lake
Collections
- Photos: Dollar Dip Day at Austin's Homemade Ice Cream
- Photos: Tour of Sandy's Gaming construction in Ashland
- Photos: Cabell County Drug Court graduates three
- Photos: Huntington Dance Theatre hosts lemonade stand at The Market
- Photos: Cabell County Career Technology Center's CTE Summer Camp
- Photos: Austin Pleasants conducts football camp at Dawson-Bryant High School
- Photos: West Virginia Reptile Expo at the DoubleTree
- Photos: Golfweek Junior Tour at Guyan Golf & Country Club
- Photos: Dr. Des Coveries Wild Animal Show
- Photos: Health Science and Technology Academy “Fun with Science” Summer Institute