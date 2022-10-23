DONNA LOU TAYLOR, 77, of Milton, W.Va., passed away on Friday, October 21, 2022 at the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. She was born November 18, 1944 in Hurricane, W.Va., a daughter of the late Herman Wilmer Barrett and Virginia Marie Cummings Barrett. She is also preceded in death by her husband, Harold Keith Taylor. She is survived by one daughter, Donna Lynn Nalepa and her husband, Greg; one brother, Randall Herman Barrett and his wife, Tassa Wanna; one grandchild, Korben Luca Garner; two step-granddaughters, Jessi Nalepa and Sarah Liz Nalepa. Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Wednesday, October 26, 2022 at Wallace Funeral Home, Milton, by Pastor Brent Beckett and Pastor Rick Watson. Burial will follow in Forest Memorial Park, Milton. Friends may visit from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, October 25, 2022 at Wallace Funeral Home, Milton. Online condolences may be sent to www.timeformemory.com/wallace

