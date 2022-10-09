Our beloved DONNA LOUISE ERWIN, 77, of Huntington, passed away Thursday, October 6, 2022. She was born May 31, 1945 in Pikeville, Ky., a daughter of the late Oren and Sylvia Hall Browning. She was raised in Naugatuck, W.Va., and later moved to Huntington, W.Va., to attend Marshall University as a Dietetics Major. It is there that she met the love of her life and married Jerrell Wayne Erwin. While raising her two daughters and working full-time she was always very active in numerous civic and social groups such as Beta Sigma Phi Sorority, Toast Mistress International, The Huntington Kennel Club, The Huntington Women's Club, and American Business Women's Association. She was also a member of Beulah Baptist Church in Lavalette, W.Va., and retired from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers as a Contract Specialist. She was the ultimate definition of a lady, classy, a cherished wife and mother, champion of people and animals, beloved by all blessed to know her, and as beautiful in death as she was in life. There are few like her and one whose example we all strive to emulate. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her adoring husband, Jerry, and one sister, Pamela Blanch Maynard. Survivors include two daughters, Michelle Erwin Tiffany of Huntington and Tiffany Erwin Ross of Delaware, Ohio; three grandchildren: Trinity Tiffany, Ireland Ross and Thomas Ross; one brother, Fred Browning; one sister, Connie Clark Sylvania; and a very special friend, Gary Napier, who she fondly referred to as her adopted son. A memorial service will be held for both Donna and Jerry at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, October 13, 2022 at Beard Mortuary. The family will receive friends from 5 to 6:30 p.m. at the funeral home.
