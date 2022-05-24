DONNA M. ROUSH It is with tremendous grief and sorrow to announce the passing of Donna M. Roush of Hamlin, W.Va., on May 20, 2022, at home. She was born October 3, 1943, a twin to the late Wanda Kirk, by her parents, the late James and Ruby Davis. Her childhood was filled with love and happiness with her family of four sisters and one brother. Donna married Otha Roush and later had a daughter, Christina Roush. Passing on before her besides her parents, twin, and husband include her brother, Sampson and Bonnie "Pat" Davis, Linda Workman, Danny Williams, Harold Kirk, Tom Fitzgibbon, Shawn Davis, Robin Tomblin, Homer and Hettie Roush, Paul Roush, Mary Richmond, and Mark Richmond. The loved ones Donna left behind are Christina Roush, Sue Fitzgibbon, Judy Williams, Clyde Workman Jr., Dennis Richmond, Lucy and Herskel Dailey, Leah and Danny Plumley, John and Laurie Roush, and Homer Roush Jr., Cheryl Roush, and Sherill Quinn. Nieces and nephews include Jim Davis, David Kirk, Clyde Workman III, Daren and Brian Williams, Amanda Workman, Yvonne Ginn, Maria Bryant, Sarah Terry, Danny Plumley Jr., Gabe Roush, Jeanetta Chapman, and Joey and Matt Roush.
There are so many lives Donna touched. To know her was to love her. She has been involved in community and church activities. She had a caregiver's heart, helping her father and twin until their deaths. Donna was a devout Christian and witnessed to everyone passing throughout her life. Donna was a true example of what being a Christian is supposed to mean. She will be deeply missed.
Funeral service will be at noon Wednesday, May 25, 2022, at Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin, W.Va., with Pastor Joseph Triplett officiating. Burial will be in the Long Rest Cemetery. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to noon Wednesday, May 25, 2022, at Koontz Funeral, Hamlin, W.Va. One day there will be a wonderful reunion. Until we meet again. I love you, Mom.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.
RICHARD CARLSON PORTER of Ona and of South Charleston, W.Va., has went to be with the Lord J…
Search Past Obituaries
Submit An Obituary
We accept obituaries only from the funeral home in charge. For information on submitting an obituary, please contact The Herald-Dispatch by phone at 304-526-2793 or email at hdobits@hdmediallc.com.
Obituaries for The Herald-Dispatch must be received by 4 p.m. to appear in the next day’s publication.
Obituaries for the Wayne County News, which publishes on Wednesday, must be received by 1 p.m. Tuesday.