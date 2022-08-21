Donna Mae Walters
DONNA MAE WALTERS, 85, of Ocala, Florida, was called to Heaven to be with God on Friday, August 12, 2022. Donna was originally from Chesapeake, Ohio, but lived in Huntington for many years. All who knew her will remember her as a wonderful, loving, and generous person with a warm and caring soul. Survivors include son Eddie Walters, daughter-in-law Kathy Walters; grandsons James Walters and Christian Walters, granddaughter Felicity Walters; and sister Wanda Bell. Memorial services to be held at a later date.

