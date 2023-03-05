DONNA SUE GILKERSON died peacefully after a short illness on January 1, 2023, in Stuart, Fla. She was born Donna Sue Finley on January 11, 1940.
In later years, she met the love of her life, Paul Gilkerson, who she married on December 28, 1957. They had one child, a daughter, Deena Ruth Gilkerson Beckett. They remained married for over 51 years until his death in 2008.
Donna and Paul moved to Okeechobee, Florida in the early 80's after he became disabled with a heart condition where they would remain until his death in 2008.
Donna was a beautiful woman inside and out, who will be remembered for her kind heart, gentle personality, amazing ability to tell stories, and her humor. She was beloved by all who knew her.
She was predeceased by her husband Paul, her mother Ruth, and all her siblings, Authelia McKee, Delmas Davidson, Jim Davidson, Garry Finley, and Danny Finley. She was also predeceased by siblings-in-law, Gwen White, Myra Brumfield, Beverly Barton, and Jack and Nancy Gilkerson.
She leaves behind so many who love her dearly including her beloved daughter, Deena Ruth Gilkerson Beckett, her sisters-in-law, Yvonne Barton, Jayne Cheetham, Annette Finley, and Betty Davidson, a brother-in-law Drew Gilkerson and an adopted granddaughter, Erin "Finley" Prieto, and many nieces and nephews.
A celebration of life will be held at the Jensen Beach Christian Church on March 11, 2023, at 2 p.m. In lieu of flowers we ask for donations to be made to the church in her name. The address is 1890 Church Street, Jensen Beach, FL 34957, and the phone number is 772-334-4251.
