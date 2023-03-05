Donna Sue Gilkerson
SYSTEM

DONNA SUE GILKERSON died peacefully after a short illness on January 1, 2023, in Stuart, Fla. She was born Donna Sue Finley on January 11, 1940.

In later years, she met the love of her life, Paul Gilkerson, who she married on December 28, 1957. They had one child, a daughter, Deena Ruth Gilkerson Beckett. They remained married for over 51 years until his death in 2008.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you