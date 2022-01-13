DONNIE NELSON JOSEPH, 70, of Prichard, W.Va., passed away Thursday, January 6, 2022, in St. Mary’s Medical Center. Funeral service will be conducted noon Friday, January 14, 2022, at the Kenova Church of Christ with Brother Chris Stevens officiating. Interment will follow in the Ward-Lewis Cemetery. He was born April 11, 1951, in Lancaster, Ky., a son of the late Emery and Georgia Lee McDaniel Joseph. He retired from the Wayne Walmart. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Gary Lee Joseph. Survivors include his beloved wife of 50 years, Loretta Ward Joseph; son, Randall Patrick Joseph (Sonya Mayo Joseph); daughter, Susan Renee Parks (Dwayne); son, Phillip Matthew Joseph (Mindy Hunt Joseph), and daughter, Angela Maria Adkins (Jeremy); eight grandchildren, Kaitlin Shay Joseph, Miranda Lee Joseph, Levi Patrick Joseph, Kayla Renee Parks, Kyle Alexander Parks, Andrea Marie Bockway (Chase), Alexis Paige Adkins and Annabelle Grace Joseph; three great-grandchildren, Jaxon Chase Bockway, Olivia Jayne Bockway and James Kenneth Bockway. He is also survived by brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Roger and Regina Ward, David and Diana Nelson, Betty and Ronnie Arnoldt and Beverly and Lewis Lemons; cousins, Freda Shilot, Allen Day and Julienne Abney; uncles, Earl Tankerlsley and Curtis Tankersley; and a host of other family members. Friends may call two hours prior to the service at the church. Rollins Funeral Home in Kenova is assisting the family. Online condolences may be expressed at www.rollinsfh.com.
