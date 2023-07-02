The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Donovan Clay Garrett
DONOVAN CLAY GARRETT, 62, of Milton, W.Va., went home to be the Lord on June 29, 2023, after a short battle with cancer. He was born May 28, 1961, son of the late John Clay Garrett and Shirley Shull Garrett. He was also preceded in death by his wife of 34 years, Madeline Davis Garrett and a sister-in-law, Rosie Gray. He worked for Blenko Glass Company for more than 40 years. He is survived by his brother Dorin Garrett (Jacqueline); nieces Emily (John Feuer) and Kayla Garrett; and four brothers-in-law, Ron Davis (Tonya), Mark, Kenny and Steve Davis. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday at Wallace Funeral Home, Milton. Funeral services will be conducted at 2:30 p.m. Monday, July 3, 2023, at Wallace Funeral Home, Milton, W.Va., by Pastor Ted Nance. Burial will be in Gwinn Cemetery, Milton. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace. II Timothy 4:7 "I have fought a good fight, I have finished my course, and I have kept the faith."

