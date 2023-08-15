The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Dorene Mount
DORENE MOUNT, 68, of Barboursville, passed away August 13, 2023. She was born July 15, 1955, in Huntington, a daughter of the late Florine Keesee. She is survived by two daughters, Kathy George of Cross Lanes, W.Va., and Kimberly Zimmerman (Keith) of Castle Hayne, N.C.; one son, Shawn Mount (Monica) of Milton; one step-daughter, Kristie Hundley (Josh) of Proctorville, Ohio; four sisters, Norma Morris (Mike), Jeanette Eady, Marilyn King and Susie McLaughlin; one brother, Cecil Fields; ten grandchildren, Brok, Connor, Kaitlin, Travis, Julia, Madison, Garrett, Dakota, Isabel and Abigail and one great-grandchild, Liliana. She was preceded in death by a special friend Pamela Woods. She began her professional career working at Barboursville Schools for Adolescents, where she took great pride in helping troubled youth. As her children grew older, she used her education and clinical background to transition into travel nursing where she developed a further love for travel. She loved Marthas Vineyard, Massachusetts and anywhere she could see water and sand. Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Wednesday, August 16, 2023, at Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville, by Pastor Jacob Marshall. Burial will be in White Chapel Memorial Gardens, Barboursville. Visitation will be after 10 a.m. Wednesday at the funeral home. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.

