DORETTA MAXINE DIXON RICKMAN, 91, of Kenova, W.Va., passed away Tuesday, October 12, 2021, at Wayne Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Wayne, W.Va. She was born in Kenova on February 14, 1930, a daughter of the late Carl Cecil and Georgia Lee Bailey Dixon. She had been employed as a bookkeeper at Union Concrete. She was a member of Ebenezer Baptist Church. In addition to her parents, Doretta was preceded in death by her husband, Robert J. Rickman, who died in 2003; a brother, Carl Denver Dixon; and nephew, Charles Douglas Dixon. She is survived by a son, Dennis Carlton Taylor; sister-in-law, Sally Dixon; niece, Leah Dixon; great-nephews, Taylor (Kimberly) Dixon and Robert (Sarah) Dixon; step-nephews, John (Kim) Bayes and Corey Bayes; and eight great-great-nieces and -nephews, who all loved her very much. She is also survived by her caregivers, Bill and Herma Lynn Davis. Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Monday, October 18, 2021, at Rollins Funeral Home with Pastor Mark Booth and Pastor James Asbury officiating. Visitation will be two hours before the service on Monday. Burial will be in Dock’s Creek Cemetery. Online condolences may be expressed at www.rollinsfh.com.
