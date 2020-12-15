DORIS AILENE MOORE ASBURY died Sunday, December 13, 2020, at Stepptown, W.Va. She had been a resident of Wyngate Assisted Living in Barboursville, W.Va., until recently. Ted J. Asbury, her husband, survives. She was born to Ben and Thelma Stepp Moore on February 13, 1930. Her parents predeceased her, as did her only child, Bonnie Asbury Evans (Charles); brothers, Dewey Moore, Dennie Moore, Olen Moore and Ira Moore; and sisters, Nilene Webb, Judy Spradlin and Elizabeth Murphy. Her brother, Douglas Moore (Judy), and sisters, Peggy Rollin and Nora Bacon, survive Ailene. Graveside services will be held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, December 15, 2020, at the Asbury Family Cemetery, Big Branch, Dunlow, W.Va. Those attending are requested to wear masks and observe social distancing. Morris Funeral Home, Wayne, W.Va., is assisting her family with arrangements. 

