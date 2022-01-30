DORIS ANN WADE, 87, of Hamlin, W.Va., widow of Teddy Wade, died Jan. 28. She was retired from Lincoln County Board of Education. Funeral service will be noon Wednesday at Koontz Funeral Home; interment at Lincoln Memorial Park. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service.
