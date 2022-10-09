DORIS ATKINS VRANCH, 91, a lifelong resident of Logan, West Virginia, passed away Sept. 28, 2022. She was the daughter of the late Edward L. and Katie Atkins. She was married to the late Steve Vranch for 50 years, and they lived in McConnell. She was a member of Central United Baptist Church and a 1949 graduate of Logan High School. In addition to her husband, she was predeceased by her one brother, Eddie Atkins, of Logan and her sister-in-law Helen Barnhardt of Orlando, Florida. She is survived by her brother-in-law Hubert J. Barnhardt Jr. of Orlando, Florida, and her sister-in-law Elizabeth Bragg of Madison, West Virginia, several nieces and nephews and many dear friends. She would like to thank the staff of Meadow Brook Assistance With Living, in Julian, West Virginia, where she lived since 2019. A funeral is planned at 1 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022, at Central United Baptist Church at 2673 Logan Boulevard in Mount Gay. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Central United Baptist Church, P.O. Box 1558, Logan, WV 25601 or at https://www.centralubc.org/page/donate. For email condolences go to: honakerfuneralhome.org. Honaker Funeral Home in Logan is handling the arrangements.
