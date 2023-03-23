DORIS CHARLENE POSTON, 86 of Murrells Inlet, S.C., formerly of Ona, W.Va., passed away Saturday, March 18, 2023. Funeral service will be conducted at 2 p.m. Saturday, March 25, 2023, at Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville, by Minister Danny Evans. Burial will be in Forest Memorial Park, Milton.

She was born August 9, 1936, in Huntington, W.Va., a daughter of the late Charles and Faunie Knapp Layne. She was preceded in death by her husband, James Franklin Poston and four brothers, Dencil Knapp, Ivan Knapp, Donald Layne, and Dalton Layne.

