DORIS CHARLENE POSTON, 86 of Murrells Inlet, S.C., formerly of Ona, W.Va., passed away Saturday, March 18, 2023. Funeral service will be conducted at 2 p.m. Saturday, March 25, 2023, at Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville, by Minister Danny Evans. Burial will be in Forest Memorial Park, Milton.
She was born August 9, 1936, in Huntington, W.Va., a daughter of the late Charles and Faunie Knapp Layne. She was preceded in death by her husband, James Franklin Poston and four brothers, Dencil Knapp, Ivan Knapp, Donald Layne, and Dalton Layne.
She is survived by her daughter, Kimberly Poston of Murrells Inlet, S.C.; son Jim Kelly Poston (Christopher D. Powell) of Atlanta, Ga.; sisters JoAnn Adkins, and Betty Lindsey; brothers Broddis Layne, and Douglas Layne; two grandchildren, Chad C. Fonduk (Amanda Fonduk), and Mandy R. Matthews (Kevin Matthews) and her great-granddaughter, Harper Rae Matthews.
Visitation will be from 1 to 2 p.m. Saturday prior to the service at Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at wwwtimeformemory.com/wallace.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.
DORIS CHARLENE POSTON, 86 of Murrells Inlet, S.C., formerly of Ona, died, March 18. Funeral …
Search Past Obituaries
Submit An Obituary
We accept obituaries only from the funeral home in charge. For information on submitting an obituary, please contact The Herald-Dispatch by phone at 304-526-2793 or email at hdobits@hdmediallc.com.
Obituaries for The Herald-Dispatch must be received by 4 p.m. to appear in the next day’s publication.
Obituaries for the Wayne County News, which publishes on Wednesday, must be received by 1 p.m. Tuesday.