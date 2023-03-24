Doris Ellen McFann
SYSTEM

DORIS ELLEN McFANN, 89, of Lesage, W.Va., died Tuesday, March 21, 2023. She was born Aug. 24, 1933, in West Hamlin, W.Va., a daughter of the late Doss Waddell and Fern Undine Blankenship Ray. Together with her daughter, Sandy, she owned the Treasure Chest Consignment Shop in Barboursville. She was preceded in death by her husband, Glenn McFann; a daughter, Judy Aycock; a son, John McFann; and one grandson, Oliver Bailey. She is survived by her daughter and a son-in-law, Sandy and Marshall Snedegar of Scott Depot, W.Va., and a son and daughter-in-law, Mike and Amy McFann of Ona, W.Va.; 10 grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren. Honoring her request, there will be no services. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.

