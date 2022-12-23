Windy with snow showers this morning. Winds will diminish some this afternoon. Morning high of 22F with temps falling to the single digits. Winds WSW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 90%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..
DORIS JEAN BLAKE MYERS, "Doe" 80, of Huntington, W.Va., submitted her final lesson plan on December 17, 2022. However, as she donated her body to the Marshall University Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine, she will continue to teach even in her death. She was born Dec. 8, 1942, in Charleston, W.Va., to Francis Marion Blake and Betty Hanna Blake. Doe is survived by her husband of 58 years, Thomas H. Myers; her brothers, Francis (Frank) and Carl (Jake) Blake; her children, Aaron Myers (Elizabeth Harrold) and Amy Wolfe (Jamie); her grandchildren, Zachary Wolfe (Annette Meyer), Blake Wolfe, Savannah Myers, Rachel Myers, Molly Wolfe, Julian Myers, Emma Wolfe, and Caleb Wolfe; in laws Russell and Patty Myers and Barbara Dempsey; and special friends Jim and Gwen Monohan.
Doe began her 48-year career as an educator in Lawrence County, Ohio, schools in 1965. She joined the faculty of Huntington High School in 1972, where she taught Social Studies and English for 33 years. She served as coordinator of the close-up program, chaired the Social Studies Department, was Faculty Senate president, and didn't take any guff from anyone. She transitioned into the role of the certified, verified, bonafide, and qualified handy-dandy neighborhood substitute teacher. Doe never considering teaching a job because she loved what was she doing. Over the course of her career, she influenced thousands of young minds, mostly for the good.
Doe had a voracious appetite for the written word, devouring thousands of articles and books of all kinds. However, poetry went right over her head. She enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren who lovingly referred to her as Sea Hag and Grandmazilla. Doe and Tom were avid travelers, having visited all fifty states and most of Canada. She was also known for cooking for family and friends, gardening, and yoga. Although quick to laugh or smile, Doe suffered no fools gladly.
An informal celebration of her life will take place at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 5640 Shawnee Drive, Huntington, WV, 25705 from 5 to 7 p.m. on Monday, December 26, 2022.
