Doris Jean Keeney
DORIS JEAN KEENEY, 87, went to be with the Lord at home surrounded by her family, October 21, 2022. Doris Jean was a dedicated wife of 68 years to her husband, Gerald S. Keeney, whom she cherished. She was preceded in death by her father and mother, Delbert and Laura Black Childers. She loved and is loved by her surviving husband, Gerald S. Keeney; by her sisters, Darlene Kissinger and Evelyn Root; four children: Jerry Dale Keeney, Jeff Keeney, Leighanne married to Joe Clendenin, and Lisa Gilpin; grandchildren: Jaramy, Jeff, Charity, Sid, Brittany, Adam, and Elizabeth; with a total of 16 great-grandchildren. She was blessed with continuous support from Dela Childers and Pete and Sandy Davidson. Doris Jean loved her faith and one of her favorite scriptures is Psalms 139:17-18 "How precious also are your thoughts to me, Oh God! How great is the sum of them! If I should count them, they would be more in number than the sand; When I awake, I am still with you." Besides the love for the Word of God, Doris Jean enjoyed gardening and cooking to have the family in for a Sunday meal. Funeral services will be at 1 p.m. Tuesday, October 25, 2022 at Wallace Funeral Home, Milton, by Pastor Pete Davidson. Burial will be in Forest Memorial Park, Milton with Pastor Nathan Jude and Pastor Jacob Marshall conducting the committal service. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.

