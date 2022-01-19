DORIS JEAN TONEY DAVIS left us Friday, January 14, 2022, at Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. She was born March 18, 1940, in Mt. Carbon, W.Va. to her parents, the late Clarence Jesse and Virginia Mae Toney. She is survived by her husband for 55 years, Emerson M. Davis Jr., their sons, Emerson “Tra” M. Davis III and wife Betty, Bradley S. Davis and wife Tara, and grandchild, Emily Davis. Also surviving are many cousins. She grew up in the Montgomery area, where she graduated from high school and trained as a laboratory technician. She worked at Montgomery General Hospital before moving to Huntington, where she was employed by St. Mary’s Hospital and Cabell Huntington Hospital. After meeting and marrying Emerson, she joined him while he was in the U.S. Army stationed at Fort Campbell, Ky., where they also had their first son, Tra. Following Emerson’s discharge in 1970, they returned to Huntington, where she worked until 1972, when Brad was born. Thereafter she remained at home and took care of both sons and then her granddaughter, Emily, during Emily’s early years, a sacred duty she loved. Jean was very active in the Association For Children With Learning Disabilities at the state and local level for many years and was active in Pea Ridge Baptist Church until her health began to fail. Jean loved going to estate sales, home decoration and being with her church friends. She was an encourager to many throughout her life. Jean Davis was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and friend who will be sorely missed. Her visitation will be held at 1 p.m., followed by her funeral service at 2 p.m., on Thursday, January 20, 2022, at Pea Ridge Baptist Church. Burial will be at Woodmere Memorial Park in Huntington following the service. Gifts in her honor will be appreciated by the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House in Huntington. Online condolences and memories may be shared with the family by visiting www.hensonandkitchen.com.
Tags
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Recommended for you
Search Past Obituaries
Submit An Obituary
We accept obituaries only from the funeral home in charge. For information on submitting an obituary, please contact The Herald-Dispatch by phone at 304-526-2793 or email at obits@herald-dispatch.com. Obituaries for The Herald-Dispatch must be received by 2 p.m. to appear in the next day’s publication. Obituaries for the Wayne County News, which publishes on Wednesday, must be received by noon Tuesday.
Click Today's Obituaries to view all of the listings.
Most Popular
Articles
- County sends letter to employees about absences
- Basketball rivals comfort one another in deaths of parents
- Planned steel mill ‘game-changer’ for Mason County
- Justice receiving care at home, ‘not doing well’ after contracting COVID-19
- LISA LYNN FERGUSON
- REBECCA LYNN COLLINS
- Texas Tech QB Colombi commits to Marshall
- CHRISTENE SUE DUGAN
- Brooklyn Johnson: COVID vaccination may have prevented worse problems
- Lawmakers look at ways to increase funding, recruitment for VFDs
Collections
- Photos: Snow begins to fall in downtown Huntington
- Photos: Winter storm hits Huntington
- Photos: Fishing at Lake William in Barboursville.
- Photos: Readers share their January snow photos
- Photos: Frost Bite Freeze Out at Beech Fork
- Photos: Facing Hunger Foodbank mobile food pantry
- Photos: Huntington vs. Spring Valley, girls basketball
- Photos: Spring Valley vs. Huntington, boys basketball
- Photos: Huntington's Kitchen holds electric pressure cooker class
- Photos: West Virginia Academic Showdown at Marshall University