DORIS LEE NAPIER, 89, of Wayne, passed away Saturday, July 3, 2021, at her home. She was born July 23, 1931, at Stiltner, W.Va., a daughter of the late Pearlie and Eskie Clay Morrison. Her husband of nearly 67 years, Frank Napier, also preceded her in death, along with two sisters, Donna Frazier and Eileen Hatten; and two brothers, Harrison Morrison and Gene Morrison. Survivors include her children, Rita Kay (Charles) Pridemore of Ceredo, W.Va., and Larry (Eileen) Napier of Lavalette, W.Va.; one granddaughter, Vickie (Carlos) Meza of Catlettsburg, Ky.; Amanda (Diego) Cortes of Olive Hill, Ky.; great-grandchildren, Alex, Sophia Grace and Olivia Rose Meza; and one great-great-granddaughter, Lexi Cortes. Also surviving are two brothers, Edward (Sherry) Morrison of East Lynn, W.Va., and Verlen (Alice) Morrison of California; as well as a host of family and friends too numerous to mention. Funeral services will be conducted at 1 p.m. Thursday, July 8, 2021, at Johnson Tiller Funeral Home with Pastor Roger Perry officiating. Burial will follow in Community Memorial Gardens. Visitation will begin at 11 a.m. Thursday.

