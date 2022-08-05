Doris O. Cooper
DORIS O. COOPER, 91, of Barboursville, W.Va., passed away Wednesday, August 3, 2022. Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Sunday, August 7, 2022, at the Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville, by Minister Paul Drake and Minister Gary Topping. Burial will be in White Chapel Memorial Gardens. She was born February 11, 1931, in Barboursville, a daughter of the late Ostace E. and Sephie Kuhn Ferguson. Doris was retired from Sears. She was preceded in death by her husband, Andy Cooper; son Johnny Dale Ferguson; four brothers, Earl, Avery, Floyd, and Lloyd Ferguson. She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Ginger Diane and Doug Smith of Barboursville; son and daughter-in-law Wesley Edward and Sharon White of South Charleston, W.Va.; daughter-in-law Pamela Ferguson of Red House, W.Va.; sisters-in-law Lovena and Edith Ferguson; granddaughter Tina Diane Cooper Marshall; grandsons Andrew White, Johnny Ferguson and Aaron Higginbotham; great-grandchildren Cole and Chase Cooper, Garrett White, Tristan, Eli and Connor Higginbotham; two great-great-grandchildren, Stella Jude Cooper and Arlo Cooper. Visitation will be from 1 to 2 p.m. Sunday at the Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.

